BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The remaining defendants accused of brutally beating a man outside a Bakersfield bar have taken plea deals, according to court records.

Anthony Ford Jr. and Bobby Valenzuela both pleaded no contest last week to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, records show. Additionally, Ford pleaded no contest to participating in a street gang, and Valenzuela to drug possession while armed with a loaded gun.

They’re scheduled for sentencing Jan. 22.

Previously, defendants Anthony Jay Gage, Johnathan Gage, Darius Lamont Jones, Tenniro Wall Jr., John Lewis Roby, Milo Lamar Sullivan, Jason Thomas, Lamont English and Victor Alonso Kenney entered no-contest pleas in the case.

The assault occurred early May 20 outside El Portal West Mexican Grill & Cantina on Calloway Drive. The victim told police he was attacked after trying to break up an argument between two women.

He said he tried to run but fell and was punched and kicked in the face, eventually knocked unconscious, according to court documents. Multiple members of the East Side Crips street gang were arrested after video of the assault was posted to social media, documents said.