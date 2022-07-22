BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former McFarland High School basketball coach Fernando Pruneda has pleaded no contest to three felony counts stemming from his arrest last year in a child sex sting, according to court records.

Pruneda, 40, pleaded no contest Thursday and is due to be sentenced Aug. 18, records show.

Pruneda was arrested in a November online sting operation in which he planned to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex, according to a court filing. Detectives changed the meeting location and Pruneda went to both sites, the filing says. He was arrested at the second location.

In 2018, Pruneda was arrested after a freshman basketball player told authorities the coach pursued him for a sexual relationship and touched him inappropriately under the guise of giving a massage.

That case was resolved in October 2020 when Pruneda pleaded no contest to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.