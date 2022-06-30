BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers seized drugs and guns and made several arrests in searches conducted Tuesday.

During a search of a home in Bakersfield, officers found 3,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 17 grams of fentanyl powder and a large amount of cash, according to probation officials. Juan Garcia, 20, was arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

Officers performed a search at another home and found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two handguns and ammunition, a probation release says. Kendra Lancaster, 20, and Francisco Romero, 33, were arrested on related offenses, officials said.