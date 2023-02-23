BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fentanyl, ammunition, ghost guns and cash were some of the items seized by the Bakersfield Police Department after search warrant was issued at a residence in central Bakersfield, according to a news release from the department.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, Bakersfield Police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of California Avenue, just west of Chester Avenue.

Officers seized several illegal semi-automatic firearms, ammunition, illegally possessed body armor, money, drug sales, paraphernalia, and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and 1.5 pounds of cocaine, BPD said.

BPD also found and confiscated a 3D printer which was used to make non-serialized P80 pistol lower receiver.

Richard Gomez, 40, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail and charged with sales of fentanyl, sales of cocaine base, and illegal firearms possession, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.