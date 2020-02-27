Federal grand jury indicts disbarred Bakersfield attorney on charges including mail and wire fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted a disbarred Bakersfield family law attorney on charges she devised and carried out a scheme to defraud her clients, causing them losses of millions of dollars.

Heather Stanley has been indicted on five counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, attempting to evade and defeat assessment of a tax and criminal forfeiture, according to newly-filed court documents.

The penalties for convictions on the wire fraud or mail fraud charges include a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the indictment. A hearing was held Wednesday, but the next court date was not yet listed.

“Defendant Stanley failed to disclose to her clients material information concerning her misuse of their funds for personal purposes and benefit, and these material omissions enabled her to perpetuate the scheme to defraud and delay its discovery,” the indictment says.

“As a result of her scheme to defraud,” it says, “defendant Stanley caused losses to clients of over $3.9 million.”

From at least August 2010 through Dec. 5. 2016, Stanley told clients who were going through a divorce that she would hold funds for them in a bank account — her attorney trust account — for safekeeping, according to the indictment.

She instead placed the money in her general business account and used it for her own personal expenses and benefit, the indictment says.

To keep the scheme going, the indictment says, Stanley would partially repay clients with money she claimed was theirs but was actually obtained from other clients.

“Defendant Stanley made such partial repayments to lull her clients into believing she was maintaining and protecting the clients’ funds as promised…,” the indictment says.

The wire fraud charges stem from, among other things, transmissions of tens of thousands of dollars made from accounts that traveled in interstate commerce to a Kern Schools Federal Credit Union account controlled by Stanley, according to the indictment.

The mail fraud charges resulted from a check for $399,179.15 delivered by private and commercial interstate carrier and made payable to Stanley’s law office, and a letter to the State Bar of California delivered by U.S. mail, the indictment says.

Additionally, the indictment says, Stanley in 2014 knowingly underestimated her income in filing a fraudulent federal income tax return.

In 2018, the State Bar court disbarred Stanley and ordered her to pay $955,000 to a client who said she misappropriated funds that were supposed to be held in a trust.

The State Bar said Stanley ignored eight requests from her client to account for the money. When confronted by a State Bar investigator she lied and said she bought cashier’s checks and paid the money back, the court said.