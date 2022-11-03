BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 21 federal and state search warrants were served and multiple arrests made Thursday morning in Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Homeland Security Investigations, BPD, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s office, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, DEA, FBI, US Marshals Serve and Los Angeles Impact Team conducted criminal gang enforcement operations in and around Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department officials confirmed to 17 News that police presences on the 200 block of Irene Street and the 300 block of Lincoln Street were related to the gang sweep.

The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a press conference on Friday to further discuss the federal operation. The conference will be held at 2 p.m.