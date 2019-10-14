February officer-involved shooting found within department policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department review board has determined an officer-involved shooting in February that seriously injured an accused carjacker was within department policy and state law.

All shots fired by by Detectives Ryan McWilliams and Isaac Aleman were within policy, according to the department’s Critical Incident Review Board. Both detectives have been returned to full duty.

The wounded man, Anthony Markis Ramirez, 23, is facing charges including two counts of carjacking and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Ramirez and co-defendant Marinah Renae Segura, 23, filed a lawsuit against the city last week alleging excessive force and battery on the part of the detectives.

The suit also alleges the Bakersfield Police Department inadequately trains, supervises and disciplines its officers and has “grossly inadequate” procedures for reporting and investigating officer misconduct.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 2500 block of Kentucky Street when the detectives went to arrest Ramirez in connection with a carjacking that occurred earlier that day.