FBI continuing to offer $10K reward for arrest of man in 2011 Kern homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The FBI on Wednesday said there is still a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of killing a woman in Kern County in 2011.

Related Content Accused Greyhound bus shooter back in Kern, another psychiatric exam scheduled

Authorities believe Maico Encarnacion Lopez killed his girlfriend in Arvin on Sept. 11, 2011, then fled to Mexico with their two children. He has ties to both California and Mexico

#WantedWednesday

The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest & conviction of Maico Encarnacion Lopez, #wanted for fleeing prosecution for a #murder that occurred in #KernCounty.

Click for more info: https://t.co/dUkPc0RibW pic.twitter.com/MmCv4IpWCv — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) November 3, 2021

Lopez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.