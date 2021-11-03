FBI continuing to offer $10K reward for arrest of man in 2011 Kern homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The FBI on Wednesday said there is still a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of killing a woman in Kern County in 2011.

Authorities believe Maico Encarnacion Lopez killed his girlfriend in Arvin on Sept. 11, 2011, then fled to Mexico with their two children. He has ties to both California and Mexico

Lopez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

