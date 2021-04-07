FBI announces $10K reward for info leading to arrest of man wanted in 2011 Arvin homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – The FBI Sacramento Field Office is announcing a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of murdering a woman in Arvin in 2011.

The FBI, Kern County District Attorney’s Office and Arvin Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Mexican national Maico Encarnacion Lopez, who is suspected of murdering a woman on or about September 11, 2011 and fleeing to avoid prosecution for the crime.

On September 12, 2011, officers with the Arvin Police Department discovered the woman’s body during a welfare check at a residence located in the 100 block of Monroe Avenue. Encarnacion Lopez and the victim had a relationship and shared two children, according to the FBI.

Law enforcement believes Encarnacion Lopez fled Kern County after the alleged murder. A felony complaint against him was filed in Kern County Superior Court on March 2, 2012. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office unsealed the warrant for Lopez’s arrest on March 12, 2020.

The FBI said Encarnacion Lopez, who is considered armed and dangerous, is believed to have ties to California and Mexico but his current location is unknown. He is described as being Hispanic, 45 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.