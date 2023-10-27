BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The father of accused killer and convicted sex offender Hannah Tubbs has been charged with three felonies.

Court records show an accessory charge and two counts of intimidating a witness were brought against Edward Tubbs in August. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

Both Edward Tubbs, 66, and Hannah Tubbs, 27, are scheduled for hearings next month.

On Friday, defense attorneys for Hannah Tubbs said they had received more information from the prosecution and weren’t ready for trial. Previously scheduled for early November, the trial was postponed to Nov. 27.

Hannah Tubbs was arrested last year in the death of Michael Clark, who was reported missing three months before his body was found in the Kern River. Tubbs, who identifies as female, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, assault and threatening a witness.

The case has received national attention in part because of Hannah Tubbs’ involvement in another high-profile case, when DNA evidence in 2019 linked her to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time of the assault.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon refused to file a motion to move the case to adult court, where Tubbs would have faced tougher penalties. She pleaded guilty and received a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility. Tubbs gloated about the light sentence in jailhouse phone calls made to Edward Tubbs, according to Fox News.