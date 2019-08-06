Father issues appeal asking for return of missing LA woman who formerly lived in Bakersfield

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A father has issued a written appeal for help finding his adult daughter, a former Bakersfield resident who is believed to have been kidnapped.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the father’s statement Monday in connection with the disappearance of Amanda Kathleen Custer, 31, last seen July 29 when her boyfriend allegedly placed her in the trunk of a Toyota Prius, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The boyfriend, Robert Anthony Camou, 27, of Monrovia was arrested July 30 following a nearly five-hour standoff in which police used tear gas to force him out of the parked Prius in downtown Los Angeles, the station reported.

Custer has not been found. She is a 2006 graduate of Liberty High School, according to her Facebook page.

Sheriff’s officials have said the Prius Camou drove was spotted shortly after the alleged kidnapping heading north on Padua Road in Claremont toward Mount Baldy, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“This is coming from Rick Custer, the dad of Amanda Custer,” wrote the missing woman’s father, the station reported. “I and the rest of her family are asking anybody in the Mt. Baldy and Lytle Creek areas to be aware of your surroundings and keep your eyes open at this time, as we are all still searching for Amanda. We believe she disappeared in this area on Monday (July 29) ….”

Camou is being held without bail. He had been scheduled to appear in a Pasadena courtroom July 29 in connection with earlier charges including assault and domestic violence, NBC Los Angeles reported, and when he didn’t show authorities issued an arrest warrant.