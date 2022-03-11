BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and his 16 year old son have been arrested in connection to multiple copper wire thefts in the Bakersfield area causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified the man as Christopher Williams, 46. He and his son were arrested Thursday afternoon in the Buttonwillow area near Wasco Way and Highway 58 after getting away from private security and escaping a search by CHP officers and KCSO deputies earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday morning, authorities were called to the Tracy Avenue and Highway 58 after a suspect fled in a vehicle from private security on patrol in the area. The vehicle was then found abandoned on a dirt road south of Highway 58 and Brandt Road, according to KCSO.

According to KCSO, Williams is suspected in thefts of copper wire from agriculture water wells in the Buttonwillow, Shafter, Wasco, Old River and McFarland areas. The damages totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, KCSO says.

Williams is also suspected of leading KCSO deputies on a pursuit on March 1 in a stolen vehicle and evading arrest.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for multiple counts of grand theft of the copper wire, possession of a stolen vehicle, and willful cruelty to a child. He is due in court on March 14.

The 16-year-old was arrested on a felony warrant out of Kings County, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-327-7111.