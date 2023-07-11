John David Sparks, center, and his two sons appeared in court to face charges of assault and false imprisonment in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of a pool company and two of his sons have pleaded no contest to beating a man who attempted to steal items from a truck parked outside their business, according to court records.

John David Sparks and sons Brenden and Trenton entered no-contest pleas on Tuesday, the sons pleading no contest to misdemeanor assault in exchange for one year of probation, records show. Felony charges were dismissed.

The sons also must perform 240 hours of community service and are subject to being searched for weapons, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

Records show John Sparks pleaded no contest to all four felony charges filed against him: assault with a gun, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, false imprisonment with violence and assault with force likely to result in great bodily injury.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15, where he faces a year in jail and felony probation, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The events leading to the assault began 3 a.m. on April 27, 2022, when John Sparks was awakened by a security system and rushed to Sparks Custom Pools on Meany Avenue. He found Scott Sparks — no relation — had entered the pool company’s fenced yard and was taking cordless drills from an unlocked vehicle.

John Sparks fired a shot as Scott Sparks ran and the would-be thief got on the ground, according to court documents filed by sheriff’s investigators.

John Sparks pistol-whipped Scott Sparks then sat on his back and zip-tied his hands, the documents said surveillance video shows. He kicked Scott Sparks in the head and upper body multiple times, documents said.

Brenden Sparks entered the camera’s frame holding a flashlight in one hand and a can of pepper spray in the other, investigators said. He sprayed Scott Sparks in the face for three seconds, according to the documents.

Then Trenton Sparks arrived and kicked Scott Sparks while Brenden Sparks repeatedly hit him in the face with the flashlight, according to the documents. John Sparks also hit Scott Sparks in the head with what appeared to be a circular saw, investigators said.

The documents said Scott Sparks, who admitted to the attempted theft, suffered a broken nose, several broken teeth, a large cut to his head and bruises all over his body. Charges were filed about a month after the incident.