BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon noticing a bag missing at his encampment, Joseph Neve was confident he knew who was responsible, according to court documents.

Recently, he’d been asked to take care of a bike for a man, but soon after the bike was taken by another person and never returned, Neve told police. He figured the bike’s owner and his girlfriend — both of whom had stolen from him before — took his bag as revenge, Neve said in documents police filed in Superior Court.

On the morning of Aug. 13, Neve told police, he found the couple and confronted them. There was an altercation, he said, and the other man was stabbed in the chest. Neve told police he didn’t remember stabbing him.

The man died and Neve, 56, was arrested the same day. A folding knife was found in his right front pocket and there was blood spatter on his glasses, police said in the documents.

Neve is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and making criminal threats. He’s due back in court next month.

The stabbing victim’s girlfriend told police Neve accused them of stealing his bag. She said they walked away and were lying on grass in a shaded spot at 25th and H streets when Neve again approached.

She said Neve straddled the man and stabbed him three times with a folding knife, according to the documents. She told police he then threatened to kill her, too.

Police said surveillance footage shows the man and woman walk toward the area where the stabbing occurred — with Neve following. The footage then shows Neve fleeing the area, documents said.