Fatal shooting outside Bakersfield banquet hall captured by surveillance cameras: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly shooting that occurred in April outside a Bakersfield banquet hall was caught on camera, according to a court filing by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows two men fight at about 12:23 a.m. on April 18 outside Destiny’s Banquet Hall on White Lane, the filing says. One man pulls a gun from his front waistband, appears to chamber a round then points it at the other man and fires, the document says.

Related Content Family threatens lawsuit against KCSO in accused killer Tyrone Johnson’s jail escape

Jose Araujo, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Kern Medical, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooter was identified as Joan Luevano, 33, officials said. He placed the gun back in his waistband and drove away in a gray Lexus, the filing says.

Detectives arrested Luevano last month in the 300 block of Unbridaled Drive. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and four other felonies.

Luevano is due back in court Jan. 21 and remains held on $1.1 million bail.