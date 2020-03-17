Fatal shooting on Whitegate Avenue a result of drug deal gone bad, report says

Darius Poole listens as he’s arraigned on murder and robbery charges. Attorney Joe Whittington is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The four people met for a drug transaction. One of them ended up dead.

Darius Poole, 19, and Ameion Oliver, 18, got in the back seat of a vehicle March 12 in southwest Bakersfield to conduct a drug deal, according to a newly released court document.

Poole and Oliver soon argued with the other two about the product, and Oliver began removing a backpack from a man in the vehicle, according to the probable cause declaration filed in the case.

Ameion Oliver appears in court with Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang.

The man struggled and Poole shot him, the document says. Police called to the area found the shooting victim, Joshua Rocha, 21, of Los Angeles. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Murder and robbery charges have been filed against Poole and Oliver, both of whom have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail. They’re next due in court March 25.

The name of the fourth person is not included in the declaration.