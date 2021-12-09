Fatal rollover crash and carjacking shuts down traffic I-5 near Old River Road

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a rollover crash involving a sedan on Interstate 5 just north of Herring Road which also involved a carjacking.

Traffic is shut down on I-5 near Old River Road, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

The sedan is currently upside down in an orchard as first responders attend to a passenger, which CHP is reporting as a person impaled inside of the sedan.

It is unclear who has died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan carjacked a good Samaritan who pulled over and tried to assist them in the crash, taking the Samaritan’s silver BMW at gunpoint, according to the CHP.

Officials say to be on the lookout for the silver BMW. The suspect is armed with a gun.

Avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and we will update it as more information become available.