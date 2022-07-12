BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after being run over while sleeping at Jefferson Park in East Bakersfield Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to Jefferson Park around 6:47 a.m. for medical aid to a woman down, according to the department.

Officers discovered a dead 57-year-old transient woman, according to BPD. Officers later learned that the woman was sleeping in the middle of the park when an unidentified motorist driving a truck ran her over.

The suspects are identified as a white male driver and white female passenger, according to the release. The suspect vehicle is identified as a white mid 2000s Ford F150.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or the occupants should call BPD at 661-327-7111.