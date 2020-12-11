Family files claim against county over deadly Mojave shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A claim alleging excessive and unjustifiable deadly force has been filed against the county by the family of a man shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 3 in Mojave.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, is scheduled to be discussed in closed session by the Board of Supervisors next week.

It alleges Mickel Erich Lewis Sr., 39, was unarmed and didn’t pose a threat to anyone when Deputy Jason Ayala shot him six times. The claim says Ayala made no attempts at life-saving measures.

The document says the Lewis family gathered at the site of the shooting a week later when five sheriff’s department vehicles stopped at an adjacent parking lot. Deputies stood and stared at the family members then circled them and “menacingly” stayed nearby, according to the claim.

“Similar acts of threats and intimidation by deputies employed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Department have and continue to occur in and around the residence of the decedent’s family,” says the claim.

A sheriff’s office review board found Ayala acted within departmental policy. The deputy knew Lewis was on probation and possibly in possession of a gun when he stopped him near K and Mono streets.

Lewis initially cooperated, according to surveillance video of the incident released by the department, but soon ran from the deputy before going back toward his vehicle. Lewis then charged the deputy with his hand in his waistband. That’s when Ayala fired.

A handgun was not found on or near Lewis, but it’s believed he had gone back to his vehicle to retrieve a gun, according to sheriff’s officials. Video shows Lewis’ girlfriend, who was in the vehicle, walk to an area a short distance from where the shooting occurred. Police later searched that area and found a handgun behind a utility pole.

Lewis had convictions for resisting an officer, spousal battery and failure to register as a sex offender on a criminal record that spanned at least 22 cases in California. He was on probation and had multiple pending cases at the time of his death.