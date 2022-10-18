BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rick Geneau still struggles to understand how the driver who caused a chain-reaction crash that killed his wife could leave the scene.

He’ll never forget having to call his daughter to tell her what happened. He, his daughter and grandchildren grieved their loss while the driver, Stephanie Heninger, attempted to cover her tracks as investigators spent months trying to identify her.

“You ran and hid, adding insult to my wife by leaving her,” Geneau said Tuesday at Heninger’s sentencing hearing. “You had no idea of her condition, you may have been able to save her life. You ran away and hid instead of doing the right thing.”

Heninger was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to hit-and-run and manslaughter charges in the July 22, 2020, crash that killed Deborah Ann Geneau, 65.

Heninger has admitted driving the vehicle police say started a chain-reaction crash on Stockdale Highway, according to court filings. A nine-month investigation led to her arrest.

Dawn Elliott, Deborah Geneau’s 46-year-old daughter, said her mother was the first person she called every morning. She was the glue that held the family together, Elliott said, telling the court she made the best homemade cookies, loved her grandchildren more than life itself, gave her time and attention freely and was “a truly beautiful person inside and out.”

“Stephanie Heninger took that from us,” Elliott said. “She caused this crash and then chose to drive off leaving my mom dead on the side of the road.”

Rick Geneau and Elliott praised the work of Chad Ott, the Bakersfield police investigator assigned to the case, and other officers who worked to identify and arrest Heninger.

But Elliott said justice wasn’t served. She slammed the plea deal, saying Heninger got off easy. She no longer has faith in the legal system.

“No one is looking out for the victim,” a tearful Elliott said. “What a failed system we have.”

Judge Colette M. Humphrey, before sentencing Heninger, explained to the Geneau family Heninger has no prior criminal history and her actions — making an unsafe lane change — amounted to “ordinary negligence,” a misdemeanor. Leaving the scene resulted in the felony charge to which Heninger pleaded no contest and for which she’s being punished.

The judge said even if the case had gone to trial and Heninger had been convicted she wouldn’t have faced the maximum four-year sentence due to her lack of a criminal record. The prosecution, Humphrey said, weighed the risks of going to trial with the guaranteed sentence a plea deal brings before making the offer.

No sentence she could impose would make up for their loss, Humphrey told the family.

“The result is tragic,” she said. “It’s the death of a loved one.”

According to police reports, a gray Nissan Sentra driven by Heninger clipped another vehicle while changing lanes on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive East. The vehicle she clipped and another vehicle had been speeding and the crash ultimately involved four vehicles, police said.

Surveillance video captured a distinctive white decal on the Sentra’s windshield which eventually led investigators to Heninger, police said. She at first denied involvement, but later admitted to driving the car, according to the reports.

Heninger told investigators she didn’t check on the condition of anyone involved in the crash. She said she didn’t know police were looking for her.

The Sentra had been repossessed and transported to Los Angeles to be sold at auction. The reports said investigators examined the vehicle and found it had a decal matching the one seen in the surveillance video and damage consistent with what it would have sustained in the crash.