Defense attorney Mark Anthony Raimondo stands in front of Paul Strategos in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple never doubted their son.

The boy, then 6, shared a horrific account the morning of July 7, 2007: A man parked in front of their Bakersfield house, led the child into a backyard and sexually assaulted him. Then he drove away.

Police canvassed the area but found no one matching the description given by the child. Some doubted the boy’s tale, but his parents remained steadfast he was telling the truth and a child predator was on the loose.

On Thursday, the couple and their son — now an adult — finally confronted the man who was linked in 2020 to the assault.

The father, who read a statement in Superior Court, said Paul Anthony Strategos probably thought he had gotten away with it. But he said he knew the day would come when he would face his son’s abuser and know justice was done.

“You underestimated my son, Mr. Strategos,” the father said.

Strategos, 45, pleaded no contest last month to three counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14. He faces 24 years in prison at his sentencing hearing next month.

The victim’s mother told the court she has waited 16 years for this moment. Speaking through sobs, she said Strategos’ actions harmed their son and had a ripple effect upon their family. She spent years looking over her shoulder, wondering if he would return and hurt her child again, or if he was preying on other children.

She said the “evil, weak, gutless” Strategos deserves to spend the rest of his life in a dark hole.

“He doesn’t deserve the air to breathe,” she said.

The investigation

The parents immediately called police upon speaking with their child. Officers searched but found no sign of the white, bearded man with a heavy build the boy described.

Police experienced difficulties interviewing the boy, who is autistic. A detective wrote in a report he didn’t believe the child was able to tell the difference between a truth and a lie. A doctor examined the boy and found no physical evidence of sexual assault.

A surveillance camera recorded a black Chevrolet HHR driven by a white man stop near the boy. That footage led detectives to obtain a list of all black HHRs sold from a Kern dealership in the past 2 1/2 years and track down the owners. No suspects were identified.

The parents, however, never wavered in their belief their son told the truth. And the father discovered evidence that ultimately proved crucial to solving the case.

The father noticed wet rocks in the gravel area where the boy indicated the assault took place, according to court documents. He gathered them and they were submitted to the Kern Regional Crime Lab. They tested positive for semen. The DNA sample was entered into the FBI’s database. No match was found.

It wasn’t until May 2021 — 14 years later — that police received a hit on the DNA evidence.

Strategos had been arrested the year before on a charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and his DNA was entered into a database. It matched the DNA taken from the gravel, the reports say.

A records check showed Strategos in 2007 lived about 2 1/2 miles from where the sexual assault occurred, according to the documents. He moved to Tehachapi six months later.

The victim, then 20, reviewed a photo lineup and said he was 65% sure the man in the No. 6 position — Strategos — was the man who assaulted him.

Detectives arrested Strategos in Tehachapi.

When interviewed, Strategos said he owned an HHR while living in Bakersfield in 2006 or 2007.

Shown a photo of the victim at age 6, he denied ever seeing or sexually assaulting him, according to the documents. A detective explained all the evidence pointed to him.

“I don’t remember doing it,” Strategos said according to the documents. He said he had been accused of sexual assault on three prior occasions.

Prosecutors brought five charges against him. He pleaded not contest to three on March 29.

‘I wish this never happened’

Strategos made no comment Thursday, standing by an attorney as the father, mother and son shared statements with the court.

The father said Strategos stalked his “innocent, small, beautiful child.”

“Mr. Strategos is a predator and I don’t think, not for a moment, my son is the only child that he molested,” the father said.

Court filings say Strategos was a suspect in multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Kern County; two involved assaults against boys that occurred in a similar manner to the 2007 assault.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in 2021 the sheriff’s office had submitted information in connection with other assaults but a decision on whether to file charges hadn’t been made. No other cases are listed against Strategos on the Superior Court website.

Prosecutor Samantha Allen read a statement written by the victim, who stood nearby.

He wrote the sexual assault had subconsciously impact his life. He has experienced constant anxiety and stress for no apparent reason. His work has been affected. Even his very identity, he wrote, was influenced by what Strategos did to him so many years ago.

“I wish this never happened, and if this never happened my life would be much better,” he wrote.