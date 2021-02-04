Family believes they were robbed of justice one year after deadly Oildale stabbing

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends of Tracy Scott Elliott said he was loving, caring, and protective to a point where he would always put others before himself.

During a vigil Thursday on Roberts Lane, they said he did not deserve to die.

“We don’t talk about it, like my mom and I just pretend like he’s gonna come pulling up one day,” said his sister, Desire Elliott, while wiping away tears.

She said her brother was a “landmark” on her life, and that many of his friends had stories of times he was able to help them. His son, Mason Hopper, said that was the kind of man he was.

“He was a good man in general. No matter what, he would always care about other people before himself.”

The vigil was held outside Sunshine Smoke Shop, a regular hangout for Elliott, and where he died.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Elliott had a fatal encounter with 35-year-old Jesse Lopez, with Lopez and his girlfriend accusing Elliott of harassing them for months. Words were exchanged outside the shop, before Lopez is seen on camera rushing at Elliott and stabbing him. In court, Lopez’s public defender argued that he felt that he had to stab Elliott first, before Elliott stabbed him. Elliott did not have a knife drawn at the time, according to court documents.

In the end, even after several days of deliberation, the jury couldn’t reach an agreement on whether Lopez’s use of force was justified, or if he was guilty of murder; it ended with a mistrial in December, and Lopez eventually pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter the following month.

Desire Elliott, acknowledging she didn’t know the full truth of the conflict between her brother and Lopez, believes his death was not justified. At the vigil, Elliott’s family remembered a distinctly different man than the one described by Lopez in court documents.

“Tracy was the most loving and kind— he’d do anything for anybody,” said Louise Fiske. “He didn’t deserve this. He had kids that loved him, and we loved him.”

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in email that the court indicated “it expects to impose one year in jail as a condition of 3 years felony probation,” for Lopez, but the actual sentence won’t be known for certain until Tuesday morning.