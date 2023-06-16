BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2012, Jose William Lara stabbed a woman to death then buried her in his backyard, prosecutors said. Years passed, he moved and what happened to Desiree Thompson remained a mystery to everyone but him.

He couldn’t keep quiet, however, and one day while drinking told a friend about the night he brought a woman home and killed her, according to testimony. That admission ultimately led to his arrest and, a decade later, his conviction on first-degree murder.

Lara on Friday was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after several family members of Thompson described the pain he’s put them through and expressed hope he’ll remain behind bars forever.

Sheri Smith, Thompson’s mother, told the court her daughter was a beautiful, caring person with four children who meant the world to her. And Smith said Thompson, in turn, was her world.

“Desiree was my only daughter and my best friend,” she said, her voice breaking.

An aunt of Thompson repeatedly called Lara an “evil monster,” and an uncle, Keith Williams, said the sentence imposed on Lara will never equal the life he took.

“We have never experience such an evil act up close and personal,” the uncle, Keith Williams, said. “We will never be the same.”

Lara, 61, was arrested last year after a man and his father came forward and told police he had bragged about killing a woman years ago.

Investigators corroborated multiple details provided by the men and later searched the home where Lara had lived in 2012, prosecutor Christine Antonios said at trial. The FBI dug up the backyard and found human remains.

Lara casually shared the details of the killing to one of the men while drinking beer at a soccer game, according to testimony. Lara described his victim as Black or half-Black and said he convinced her to get in his pickup after he left a party, the man told police.

When they arrived at his home, Lara told the woman to grab a beer from a small refrigerator in his bedroom, the man said. When she reached inside, Lara slammed her head into the corner of the fridge then repeatedly stabbed her, man said Lara told him.

Lara described where he buried the woman, and the man and his father were able to point out in a diagram of Lara’s former home where the body would be found, according to testimony.