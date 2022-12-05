BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, the Fairfax School District Trustee charged with embezzlement and voter fraud, won’t have a preliminary hearing until Jan. 31 at the earliest.

The hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Jan. 31, according to court records. At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed.

According to prosecutors, Moland ignored bylaws that restrict using public funds to hire a law firm that was set to investigate him. Prosecutors say he should have abstained from voting to hire the firm because it posed a conflict of interest.

Moland is also charged with voter fraud. He allegedly lied about living within the district during the 2018 and 2020 elections. He faces a total of seven felonies.