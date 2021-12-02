Ex-Wasco prison employee sentenced to probation, sex offender registration in child sex sting case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Wasco State Prison employee arrested in a child sex sting was sentenced Thursday to two years’ probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to court records.

Ricardo Mancillas pleaded no contest in October to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Mancillas engaged in a sexually graphic conversation in June 2020 with an undercover sheriff’s detective posing as a 15-year-old girl online, according to sheriff’s officials.

Mancillas, 54 at the time, wrote about sex acts he wanted to perform, according to court documents. He made plans to meet the teen at a Bakersfield park, where he arrived with an order from McDonald’s he was asked to bring during the online chat, documents said.

After his arrest, Mancillas was placed on a leave of absence from his position as an information technology specialist at Wasco State Prison. His last day of employment was May 30, according to California Correctional Health Care Services.