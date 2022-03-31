Allan Thomas Rockwell, former owner of Trout's in Oildale, was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from a disabled uncle.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of iconic Oildale bar Trout’s has been sentenced to two years in custody after a Tuolumne County judge went against prosecutors’ recommendation he receive more than double that for swindling thousands of dollars from an elderly disabled uncle.

Allan Thomas Rockwell will only serve about a year in jail with credits he began earning in January when he was taken into custody following his conviction, said Eric Hovatter of the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s office.

Superior Court Judge Kevin Seibert on Friday dismissed seven charges against Rockwell, who was found guilty of 17 felonies and a misdemeanor for stealing from his uncle, a war veteran.

Seibert found evidence showed Rockwell’s uncle, who agreed in 2018 to give Rockwell power of attorney to handle his finances, allowed him to take $1,000 a month to provide care, Hovatter said. The judge found Rockwell was entitled to a total of $13,900 and dismissed seven counts filed in connection with that amount.

With those counts gone, Rockwell faced 10 years and four months. Under current sentencing laws, Rockwell would not go to prison and would instead serve time in jail, Hovatter said.

Seibert had the option of ordering him to spend the entire 10 years and four months in jail, on mandatory supervision, or any combination of the two, Hovatter said.

Prosecutors asked that Rockwell serve five years in custody and the rest on supervised release.

Seibert, however, noting Rockwell had performed good deeds in the community and had no prior criminal history, sentenced him to two years in jail and eight years and four months on supervised release, Hovatter said.

Arrested in January of last year, Rockwell was found to have made numerous unauthorized withdrawals from his uncle’s account at locations in Tuolumne and neighboring counties, prosecutors said.

An investigation showed checks for thousands of dollars were made out to Pilots of Wishes, a charity run by Rockwell. The uncle had not authorized any money to go to the charity, prosecutors said.

The uncle in 2020 filed a report with the county’s Adult Protective Services department after Rockwell refused to allow him access to financial records, prosecutors said.