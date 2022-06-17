BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — James Clinton Davies, who once ran for a seat on Tehachapi City Council and was found guilty of felony eavesdropping against the city’s police chief, died Thursday in a vehicle crash in Rosamond.

Davies, 45, and Alex Francisco Cuesta, 38, were killed about 10:40 p.m. in a head-on collision between a Tesla and a Chevy Blazer on Rosamond Boulevard at 46th Street West, according to coroner’s officials. Both died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol says Cuesta drove the Tesla and Davies was a passenger. Another passenger suffered major injuries, as did the driver of the Chevy Blazer.

In 2020, Davies was found guilty of eavesdropping for recording a meeting with Police Chief Kent Kroeger without the chief’s knowledge. The 5th District Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and a hearing was set in Mojave this summer.

The year before, Davies was arrested during a Tehachapi City Council meeting after going over the allotted time for public comment and refusing to leave the podium. A misdemeanor charge was later dismissed.

Davies also had DUI and vandalism charges pending in separate cases, according to court records.