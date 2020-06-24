Ex-teacher’s aide pleads no contest to lewd, lascivious conduct with a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former teacher’s aide with the Panama-Buena Vista School District pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old, according to court records.

Steve Gonzales faces 180 days in jail, three years of felony probation and will be required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said. The plea deal was made after consulting with the victim’s family.

Gonzales could face up to three years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, prosecutors said.

A charge of attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child that had been filed against Gonzales was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, records show.

Gonzales was 45 at the time of his arrest in February 2019 after being accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child. He worked as an aide in a special education class at Hart Elementary School at the time.

Police said the victim did not attend the school.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23.