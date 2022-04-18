BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former teacher’s aide at Old River Elementary School has been sentenced to a year in jail and must register as a sex offender for possessing child pornography.

Matthew Cornejo was also ordered during his sentencing Monday not to associate with minors or go to places where they congregate, prosecutors said. He must complete a sex offender management program, provide all computer, email and internet passwords to probation and is subject to having himself, his property and electronic devices searched.

Cornejo, 29, had been employed since 2014 as an instruction support aide and became a school aide in 2020. He was taken into custody after the hearing.

Police received a CyberTipline report Nov. 16 saying 271 images of child pornography were sent to and from a Yahoo email account. Detectives tracked the account to Cornejo and seized his cellphone and laptop, according to court filings.

When interviewed, Cornejo told investigators he viewed files containing child pornography on three occasions.

Asked why, he said it was “weird and taboo” and he found it sexually interesting, according to the filings.

Cornejo said he didn’t act on his sexual urges because he didn’t want to harm a child or damage his reputation, the filings say.