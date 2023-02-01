BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police.

It wasn’t until she returned to work she realized she may have made a poor decision, Fernandez said before her 2020 arrest. Authorities determined she wasn’t duped — they accused her of stealing the money.

Fernandez on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor embezzlement charge and was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to make about $34,000 in restitution, according to defense lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey. She had originally been charged with a felony.

“It’s unfortunate that she had to plead to anything, but there was a level of certainty in the outcome,” Humphrey said. “I absolutely believe she was duped by a sophisticated scam artist.”

Humphrey said Fernandez believed her boss could lose her job if she didn’t take immediate action. He said she made a record of everything she did after receiving the call on Dec. 27, 2020, and knew she was on camera as she took the money from the safe.

Fernandez, 37 at the time of her arrest, was an executive team leader with access to the store’s safe, but Target officials told police “it is not normal practice for any employee to remove currency from the safe to make a cash drop,” according to court documents. Fernandez didn’t check with store management before taking the money.

Fernandez told police she gave the male caller her cellphone number after he initially called the store, and received texts with further instructions. Police reviewed text messages which named the amount of money needed from the safe, the documents say.

Police took Fernandez back to the location where she said the transaction occurred, a parking lot east of a Taco Bell. Officers noted there were no security cameras in the area.