Ex-Shafter code enforcement officer charged with 5 counts of annoying or molesting a child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who worked as a code enforcement officer in Shafter has been charged with five counts of annoying or molesting a child.

Matthew Cain Maldonado was arrested Jan. 9 and his arraignment date is set for next month, according to court records. Further details regarding the allegations against him were not immediately available. The charges are misdemeanors.

Shafter City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez confirmed Maldonado worked for the city three years. He resigned late last year.