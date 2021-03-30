Ex-school board member arrived with condoms, lubricant to meet teen boy: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former school board member brought condoms and lubricant to a local park where authorities said he expected to meet a 14-year-old boy.

The “boy” was a sheriff’s investigator working undercover through a profile on the gay dating app Grindr. Fugitt, 36, contacted the investigator and engaged in a text conversation featuring descriptions of sex acts that eventually led to plans to meet that day at Fruitvale Norris Park, where he was arrested, according to newly released court documents.

Fugitt, of Fugitt Farming & Harvesting, was a Lakeside Union School District board member at the time of his arrest. He’s charged with two felonies: contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and going to an arranged meeting place to commit a sexual offense with a minor.

Fugitt said he was “down for anything” during the Feb. 6 chat discussion, even after being told the person he was communicating with was 14, the investigator wrote in the documents.

“We’ll just go slow with stuff,” Fugitt wrote according to the filings.

Fugitt drove a white pickup to the park around 6:30 p.m. and sent a message saying he’d arrived, the investigator said. He parked his pickup in the east parking lot and deputies arrested him.

A bottle of lubricant and two condoms were found in the truck, according to the documents. Deputies took Fugitt to sheriff’s headquarters, where he declined to answer questions.

Kyle J. Humphrey, Fugitt’s attorney, has said there’s always more to the story than the accusations, and that no minor victim was involved.

Fugitt has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court April 29.