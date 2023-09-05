BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former probation officer pleaded no contest Tuesday to fatally stabbing her 73-year-old neighbor in 2020, according to Superior Court records.

Cherice Monique Jones, 49, is scheduled for sentencing next month after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Rosie Lee Howard. It’s alleged she set fire to Howard’s home after stabbing her to death.

Charges of first-degree murder and arson were dismissed, according to the court website.

The body of Howard was found on Dec. 10, 2020, as firefighters doused a blaze at her home in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue, near Cottonwood Road. She suffered stab wounds to the neck, face and head, court documents say.

Several family members identified Jones as a suspect. One told investigators she saw Jones leaving Howard’s home shortly before smoke began pouring from the residence.

A daughter of Howard told investigators Howard loaned money to Jones in the past.

According to the documents, Jones admitted to having a long-term addiction to pills. Her 3-year-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose a month before the killing, the filings say.

Jones said she resigned from the Kern County Probation Department in 2020 after she was accused of damaging property, the documents say. She worked there for 17 years.