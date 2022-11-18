BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of a Bakersfield motel authorities say was used for sex trafficking — including the trafficking of minors — has pleaded guilty in federal court and faces up to five years in prison.

Jatinbhai Bhakta, who owned the now-shuttered Desert Star Motel, pleaded guilty in Fresno’s federal courthouse earlier this month to use of a business of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise and aiding and abetting, according to court filings.

Defense attorney Jared M. Thompson stressed Bhakta did not face a human trafficking charge, but admitted to knowing pimps frequently used his motel as a location to arrange liaisons.

“He would not dispute that he knew pimps and prostitutes were using his hotel very openly and conspicuously,” Thompson said Friday. He added the plea agreement was “fair” in light of the evidence.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 10.

Local and federal investigators built their case through a years-long investigation in which multiple pimps and prostitutes were arrested and underage victims identified.

Search warrants executed on cellphones and social media accounts provided some details, according to the criminal complaint. Plainclothes detectives posing as “johns” were offered sex acts at the motel in exchange for money.

“Depending on the time of day, it is not unusual to see most, if not all, of the rooms’ doors wide open with suspected prostitutes in lingerie standing outside, waving to drivers and approaching their vehicles,” investigators wrote in the complaint. “Prospective customers will park directly in front of the room of the prostitute they choose, at which time the prostitute will either direct them into the room immediately or meet the customer outside to arrange a deal.”

On Jan. 22, 2021, authorities served a search warrant where they arrested Bhakta and Roy Drees, a convicted sex offender who worked as the motel’s general manager, and encountered 15 prostitutes and three pimps, according to the complaint. Drees’ case is pending.

Bhakta and Drees lived at the motel.

It’s alleged Bhakta charged exorbitant daily rates for pimps to use his rooms to prostitute women or, in some cases, minors.

Among the cases spawned by the Desert Star Motel investigation is one that began March 2019 when police responded to a report of human trafficking and kidnapping. A woman told officers her pimp, Rayshoun Miler, forced her into prostitution by kidnapping her 3-month-old son to use as leverage against her.

The child was recovered at the home of Miller’s sister, according to the complaint, and Miller and a prostitute were arrested on kidnapping and human trafficking charges.

Miller is serving 40 years to life after being convicted of human trafficking, pimping and pandering, court records show.

In May 2019, police began an investigation into the alleged human trafficking of two girls, ages 15 and 16, at the motel. The 15-year-old attempted to engage in prostitution with an undercover officer, the document says.

Her pimp, Darnell Edwards, ordered the girls to make $500 a day, the girl said in the complaint. They weren’t allowed to sleep or take a break until they reached that goal, she said. All the money went to Edwards.

Edwards was indicted on charges of sex trafficking of minors and has a hearing scheduled next month.

In another case, Javonna Lewis, 24, identified in the documents as a female pimp, was charged with torture and human trafficking in connection to the brutal assault of a woman she allegedly prostituted at the motel, the filing and police reports say. Her trial is scheduled to begin early next year.