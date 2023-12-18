BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hidden cameras captured hundreds of hours of secretly-recorded footage inside a bathroom and bedroom at the home of a former California Highway Patrol officer accused of sexually abusing an underage boy, according to court filings.

One camera may have been placed in a light fixture above a toilet, police say in the newly-released reports. Another may have been concealed in a bedroom smoke detector, the filings say.

Some of those captured on the bathroom video were family, others family friends, according to the reports. Still others have not been identified.

The former officer, James Plas Grider, is seen in one video masturbating while wearing his CHP uniform, police say in the documents.

Grider, 45, is charged with seven felonies related to engaging in sex acts with a teen boy. The alleged victim is now an adult.

Grider is due back in court next month. He’s being held on $1 million bail.