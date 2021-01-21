Ex-McFarland High teacher sentenced to jail for sex with student

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A former McFarland High School teacher was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in jail after pleading no contest to having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Elvia Gonzalez pleaded no contest in September to unlawful sexual intercourse. A charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense was dismissed.

The events leading to her arrest began Oct. 11, 2019, when two students who appeared to be under the influence had their cellphones confiscated per school policy, court documents said. A staff member saw one of the students had a text message from “Elvia” asking if he wanted to get breakfast.

The student said “Elvia” was Gonzalez, and he allowed the school’s principal to view his text messages, according to the filings. The student’s text history included messages from Gonzalez telling him “I can’t breathe without you” and “I’m only yours,” the documents said.

Gonzalez was immediately placed on administrative leave and the principal contacted police.

The student told police Gonzalez offered to tutor him two months earlier, and they exchanged phone numbers and flirted with each other. They soon began meeting outside school.

Gonzalez would pick him up and drive to unincorporated areas outside McFarland, where they had sex in her vehicle, the teen told police. In addition to the text exchanges, Gonzalez also sent the teen inappropriate photos, the documents said.