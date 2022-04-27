BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fernando Pruneda, a former basketball coach at McFarland High School and convicted sex offender, has been ordered to stand trial on charges he contacted a minor for sex.

A Kern County judge on Wednesday determined there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on the three felonies prosecutors brought against Pruneda, according to court records. He remains held without bail.

Pruneda, 40, was arrested in a sting operation last year in which investigators say he planned to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex. A detective posing as the boy online changed the meeting location and Pruneda went to both sites and was arrested at the second location, according to a court filing.

In 2020, Pruneda pleaded no contest to a felony in connection with pursuing a sexual relationship with a freshman basketball player and touching the player inappropriately during a massage.

He received a two-year prison term and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

A hearing to schedule a trial date is set for June 9.