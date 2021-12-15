Ex-McFarland coach charged with felony sex crimes in November arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed three felonies against a former McFarland High School basketball coach who allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with a minor for sex.

Fernando Pruneda, who has a prior conviction in a similar case, was arrested Nov. 13 and is free on $75,000 bail.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday.

In 2018, Pruneda was arrested after a freshman basketball player told authorities the coach pursued him for a sexual relationship and touched him inappropriately under the guise of giving a massage.

Investigators found multiple text messages where Pruneda pressured the teen for sexual favors, according to court filings.

Pruneda pleaded no contest last year to arranging a meeting with a minor to commit a sexual offense and was sentenced to two years in prison and sex offender registration.

