BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Simone Gold, once contracted at Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield, was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to trespassing during the U.S. Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper also sentenced Gold to a year of supervised release at Thursday’s hearing in Washington, D.C.

Court documents say Gold on Jan. 6, 2021, entered a restricted area around the Capitol and stood with a crowd near where a law enforcement officer was dragged to the ground. She entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors as part of the throng.

“At approximately 2:55 p.m. Gold began to give a speech in Statuary Hall where she stated her opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government-imposed lockdowns,” the documents say. She was recorded by a co-defendant.

Gold confessed to being inside the Capitol in an article that ran on Jan. 12, 2021, in The Washington Post. She said she regretted her actions.

FBI agents arrested Gold days later. She pleaded guilty in March.

Gold no longer works at Adventist Health, and the Associated Press reported she moved to Naples, Florida after her arrest.