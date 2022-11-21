BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Juvenile Hall officer who pleaded no contest to having sex with a 16-year-old inmate has been ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service and register as a sex offender.

Shaleah Ryman also was sentenced Monday to five days time served, two years of probation and must complete counseling as ordered by probation officials, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel and court records.

Recorded phone calls, text messages and interviews with the inmate revealed Ryman, 33 at the time, engaged in a sexual relationship with the boy, according to police reports. She described in detail sex acts she wished to perform and allegedly showed the boy photos of herself partially clothed, reports said.

An investigation began early this year and Ryman was arrested in May. She pleaded no contest last month to unlawful sexual intercourse, and prosecutors dismissed three other felonies and a misdemeanor.