BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Juvenile Hall officer has pleaded no contest to sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old inmate.

Shaleah Ryman on Monday pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual intercourse in exchange for the dismissal of four other charges, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.

Recorded phone calls, text messages and interviews with the inmate revealed Ryman, 33 at the time, engaged in a sexual relationship with the boy, according to police reports. She described in detail sex acts she wished to perform and allegedly showed the boy photos of herself partially clothed, reports said.

An investigation began early this year and Ryman was arrested in May.