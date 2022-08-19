BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former insurance agent accused earlier this year of stealing money meant to pay for clients’ insurance coverage has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor theft charge and been sentenced to a year’s probation, according to court records.

David Lance Hall pleaded no contest Wednesday to theft by an insurance broker or agent and five felonies were dismissed, according to court records.

The California Department of Insurance revoked Hall’s license in 2021 after investigating a complaint from the insurance company Hall worked for claiming he stole money collected from several clients.

The investigation found Hall withdrew money from his business bank trust account and deposited it into his personal account, according to the Department of Insurance. He was accused of stealing a total of $11,961 between September and December 2018.