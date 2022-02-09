Ex-Green Room owner, nurse scheduled for trial later this month in child sex case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the latest postponement of their case, the former owner of Bakersfield bar Green Room and a woman who worked as a nurse are now scheduled for trial later this month on child sex charges.

Frank Mark Sanchez, 57, and Tauney Van Sickle are due back in court Feb. 28. Their trial was previously set to begin in January.

Sanchez is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her beginning when she was 5. He admitted to the abuse following his arrest in 2017, according to court documents.

Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez years ago, was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to the documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, documents said.

The alleged victim said Sanchez engaged in sex acts with her at least once a week over a two-year period beginning when she was 5, according to the documents. The woman also said she was forced to engage in a three-way sex act with Sanchez and a woman later identified as Van Sickle.