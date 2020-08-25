Ex-detentions deputy sentenced for sending sexually explicit messages to high school student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County detentions deputy who pleaded no contest to sending sexually explicit messages to a high school student was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail, according to court records.

Miguel Saldana also must perform 720 hours of community service and register as a sex offender, according to the terms of his plea agreement.

Saldana, 23 at the time, was a volunteer assistant football coach at Wasco High School when he sent the messages to the student in 2018, court documents say. The student reported the messages to school administrators, and sheriff’s investigators learned Saldana asked for sexual favors from the student through Snapchat, according to the documents.