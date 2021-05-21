Ex-detentions deputy admitted to sex acts with inmates: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County detentions deputy who was arrested earlier this week admitted to engaging in sex acts with multiple female inmates, according to a court filing.

Brandon Lawrence, 21, told investigators the acts occurred inside a storage closet and an office at Lerdo Jail, according to the probable cause declaration filed in the case. Sheriff’s officials say the acts occurred with four inmates between October 2020 and January.

The Professional Standards Unit of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office spent the past few months investigating Lawrence after an inmate reported Feb. 3 that her cellmate was having sex with him at the facility.

Prosecutors have charged Lawrence with three counts of sexual activity with an inmate and one count of attempted sexual activity with an inmate. He’s due in court June 8.

Lawrence, hired in 2019, resigned from the sheriff’s office last month.