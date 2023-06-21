BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of the notorious Desert Star Motel, which authorities raided following an investigation into sex trafficking, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Jatinbhai Bhakta on Tuesday was also ordered to pay more than $1 million for using a facility of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise, federal authorities said.

Bhakta pleaded guilty in Fresno’s federal courthouse last year. He admitted to knowing pimps frequently used his now-shuttered motel on Union Avenue as a location to arrange liaisons.

“During Bhakta’s ownership from at least 2018 to 2020, the Desert Star primarily catered to prostitutes and their actual and potential clients,” said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. “Bhakta communicated with pimps by telephone and messaging applications, and would check in on prostitutes when asked to do so by the pimps.”

Bhakta’s attorney, Jared M. Thompson of Humphrey & Thompson, said his client got caught up in a situation not of his own making. He bought the motel with good intentions, Thompson said, but was stuck with those clients, and the desire to have a successful business led to some poor decisions.

Bhakta “put himself in a position where he was heavily connected with a lot of ‘bad actors,'” Thompson said.

The attorney said the four-year term was a “fair outcome” given the evidence against his client, and noted that by pleading guilty he avoided possible human or sex trafficking charges that could have led to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Local and federal investigators built their case through a years-long investigation in which multiple pimps and prostitutes were arrested and underage victims identified. On Jan. 22, 2021, authorities served a search warrant where they arrested Bhakta and Roy Drees, a convicted sex offender who worked as the motel’s general manager, and encountered 15 prostitutes and three pimps, according to court filings.

Drees’ case is pending. A trial is scheduled next year.