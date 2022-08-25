A preliminary hearing for a second case filed against Michael Clark is now underway.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday ordered a former Kern County deputy to stand trial on multiple charges alleging sexual misconduct filed in connection with incidents that occurred while he was on duty.

Michael Clark faces trial on seven charges, including two counts of stalking and assault by a public officer, following Thursday’s ruling by Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee. The alleged incidents were reported in 2019 and involve multiple women.

There are two cases filed against Clark: one involves seven charges — five felonies and two misdemeanors — while the second involves felony charges of sexual battery, assault by a public officer and false imprisonment with violence.

Clark’s second preliminary hearing has begun and is expected to end later today.

A hearing on the first case began Wednesday — during which prosecutor Brad Taconi dismissed a duplicate charge of sexual battery — and continued Thursday with attorneys presenting arguments before Brownlee’s ruling.

Clark’s lawyer, Kyle J. Humphrey, has suggested through questioning of prosecution witnesses that his client flirted with and asked out the alleged victims but didn’t engage in criminal behavior. He noted one of the women gave him her phone number, another had been on probation and several of the alleged victims had sought money through lawsuits.

The county settled lawsuits brought by three alleged victims for a total of $290,000.

The alleged victims in the first case include two women who worked at a Fastrip near sheriff’s headquarters, a woman arrested by Clark and a fourth woman who spoke with Clark at her home after she reported an identity theft case.

All reported inappropriate behavior, some saying Clark touched them against their will. The woman who was arrested said Clark, who arrived at her home with other deputies, took her to a patrol vehicle by himself and repeatedly groped her under the guise of giving pat-downs, according to court documents and testimony.

One of the Fastrip employees said Clark touched her without her permission, and both employees reported he said and wrote inappropriate comments, according to testimony. They told investigators they waited months to report him because they were scared due to Clark being in law enforcement.