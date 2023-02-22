David Keith Rogers as seen in the 1980s (l) and in a recent photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A complaint filed by a prostitute in 1983 caused then-Kern County sheriff’s deputy David Keith Rogers to lose his job for a time and tarnished his name in the department.

A prosecutor on Wednesday suggested the incident led Rogers to develop a hatred toward sex workers. Through questioning, prosecutor Eric Smith asserted Rogers exacted revenge by killing two prostitutes in successive years in February — the same month in which the complaint was filed.

Rogers denied that was the case. He testified he has no memory of one of the women he was convicted of killing, and isn’t sure why he killed the other one.

Smith wrapped up his cross-examination of Rogers on Wednesday afternoon, asking him about his supposed suicidal thoughts following his arrest, the location where he dumped his victims’ bodies and his actions after gunning down 15-year-old Tracie Johnn’a Clark.

Rogers is expected to finish testifying Thursday, the defense expects to rest its case Monday and the jury will likely begin deliberating next week on whether Rogers should get death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The 75-year-old’s penalty phase retrial has lasted 19 days as prosecutors have presented evidence of Rogers’ callousness and the suffering he inflicted as deserving of the death penalty, while the defense has elicited testimony of Rogers’ remorse and troubled childhood and argued for the life term.

The state Supreme Court in 2019 overturned Rogers’ death sentence after determining a prosecution witness whose testimony was used during the penalty phase falsely testified he sexually assaulted her. His murder convictions remain intact.

In 1988, Rogers was convicted of killing Janine Benintende, 20, in 1986 and Clark a year later, shooting them multiple times then dumping their bodies in the Arvin-Edison canal. Clark was three months pregnant when killed.

Wednesday’s testimony

During Wednesday afternoon’s questioning, Smith referred to the suicidal thoughts Rogers said he experienced. The defense has claimed Rogers was distraught with remorse he felt for killing Clark, but Smith said the former deputy only thought about himself.

Smith asked Rogers if he had been afraid of going to prison. As a former law enforcement officer, he’d be a target for other inmates.

“You were concerned about what might happen to you, correct?” Smith asked.

“I was concerned about what would happen to me in prison,” Rogers agreed.

The prosecutor then read from a document created while Rogers was in sheriff’s custody. In it, Rogers said, “I’m not going to go to prison where they will hack up my body.”

Rogers insisted he thought about suicide every day, but said he received support from family and those thoughts stopped. He testified he never attempted suicide.

There are many things he can’t remember, Rogers said. Too much time has passed.

He told Smith he wasn’t sure why he took Clark to the Arvin-Edison Canal after picking her up on Union Avenue. Smith asked if he took her there because that’s where he killed Benintende.

“I don’t remember Janine Benintende at all,” Rogers said.

After arguing with Clark over money, he fired six shots at her, one while we she was in his truck and the others while she was in the roadway before leaning against a dirt mound, Rogers said.

In an earlier transcript, Rogers reported Clark said, “Oh God!” upon being shot. Smith asked if he thought of the girl’s last words after dumping her in the canal and leaving the scene.

Rogers said he’s not sure what he thought about.

“I don’t remember,” he said. “I probably just panicked.”

After committing the murder, Rogers said he went home and put on his uniform and badge. He had a night shift to work.