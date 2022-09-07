BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct while on duty appeared in court Wednesday where a trial date was set for next month.

Michael Clark is scheduled for trial Oct. 24. He remains free on bail.

Also Wednesday, Clark received new legal representation. His former attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, said Clark could no longer afford him.

“Mr. Clark unfortunately doesn’t have the resources to retain me for trial,” Humphrey said.

Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles appointed the Public Defender’s office.

Clark faces trial on a total of 10 charges — eight felonies and two misdemeanors. The alleged incidents were reported in 2019.

The county settled lawsuits brought by three alleged victims for a total of $290,000.

The alleged victims include two women who worked at a Fastrip near sheriff’s headquarters, a woman arrested by Clark and a fourth woman who spoke with Clark at her home after she reported a case of identity theft. All reported inappropriate behavior, some saying Clark touched them against their will,

A fifth alleged victim told investigators Clark offered her a ride home from her job at the Albertsons in Rosamond. She said Clark made inappropriate remarks during the ride and she turned him down, but when he parked at her home he began kissing and touching her and exposed himself.