BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced.

Daryol Richmond, 31, admitted stealing personal identifying information and giving it to co-conspirators both in and out of prison through emails and phone calls, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. The co-conspirators then filed applications for unemployment insurance falsely stating they worked as clothing merchants and handymen and were unemployed due to the pandemic, officials said.

Richmond was responsible for $1.4 million in fraudulent claims and for $382,000 of the $5.5 million that was actually paid out, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The money was used to buy vehicles and jewelry, among other items.